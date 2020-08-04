Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 14,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,221. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 518,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 427,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 318,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

