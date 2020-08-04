Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Sell

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is positioned to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to a fiber provider. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. Shared data plans for consumers and businesses at affordable rates increase smartphone penetration. The company is focused on cloud-based backup services for greater flexibility. It plans to develop a cloud TV platform across its wireline and cable markets, while expanding service availability by growing its fiber footprint. However, it faces intense competition from lower-cost mobile operators. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 25,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,967. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

