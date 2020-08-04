Zacks Investment Research Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Sell

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,839. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.