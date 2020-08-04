Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $434.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results driven by broad-based secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. The company saw an increase in NAND demand related to 5G migration, video, and new game consoles. It witnessed persistent Foundry strength in the quarter. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, cyclicality, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S.-China trade war and foreign currency fluctuations remain headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Nomura upped their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $376.38.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $383.05. 35,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,949. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.02 and its 200 day moving average is $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 26.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 6.1% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $369,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

