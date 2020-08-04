Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.85

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 213698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a PE ratio of -72.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.