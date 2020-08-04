ZMINE (ZMN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,528.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $300,192.77 and $1,528.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00062647 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00301973 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040836 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009544 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

