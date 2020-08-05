-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

REDU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993. The company has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a PE ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REDU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

