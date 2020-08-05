-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

CHEF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $466.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.92. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.