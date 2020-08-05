1,491 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.54. The company had a trading volume of 178,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $207.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

