18,043 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 212,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

