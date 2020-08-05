206,760 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 45.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 57.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 46,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

