2,324 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. 46,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,083. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

