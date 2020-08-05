3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of MMM traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $154.82. 144,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,610. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

