A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of AMKBY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.07.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

