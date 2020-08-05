AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,598. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

