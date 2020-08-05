Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.41

Shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 7399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

