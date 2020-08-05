Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $327,047,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 12,535,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

