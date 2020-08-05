Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after buying an additional 142,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.