Activision Blizzard Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 92,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 36,843 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 384,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

