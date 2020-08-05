Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90 to $1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million to $375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.60 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

AEIS stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,259. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

