Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 2,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,384. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

