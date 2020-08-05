Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,889 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.7% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJRD. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 584,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

