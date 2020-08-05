Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of ACDVF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 273,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

