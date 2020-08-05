Alley Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,576 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.9% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

