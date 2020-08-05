Alley Co LLC Has $49.59 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.8% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.35. 93,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.