Alley Co LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,478.36. The company had a trading volume of 59,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1,008.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,479.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,376.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

