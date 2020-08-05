Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of ACV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 4,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,513. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

