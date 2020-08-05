Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,472.72. 57,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,589. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,479.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,378.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.