Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,477.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,479.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,008.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

