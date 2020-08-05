Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 303,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,148. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of -79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.