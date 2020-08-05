AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of AMADY stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

