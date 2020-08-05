Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.75 and a beta of 2.62. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Aegis raised their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

