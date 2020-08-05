America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 4,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATAX. BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

