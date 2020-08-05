American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.74. 94,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,076. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

