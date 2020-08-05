American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 152,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,457. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

