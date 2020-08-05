American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.16. 60,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

