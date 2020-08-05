American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

AMWD traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $85.63. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,280. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Woodmark by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in American Woodmark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

