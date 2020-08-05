Analysts Set Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) PT at $96.53

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Baxter International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. 5,130,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

