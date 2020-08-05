Analysts Set GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Target Price at $4.25

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.32. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in GreenSky by 38.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in GreenSky by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

