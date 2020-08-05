Analysts Set Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target at $12.60

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 4,350,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,219. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

