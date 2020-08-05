Analysts Set SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) PT at $53.00

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 880,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.68 and a beta of 1.20. SINA has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SINA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SINA by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SINA by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SINA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

