ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $347-377 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.4 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.75-6.35 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $195.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.25.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

