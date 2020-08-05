Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

AIV opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.