Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE:ARI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 65,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,093. The company has a current ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

