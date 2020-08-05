Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 50,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,559.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,420 shares of company stock valued at $49,157 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 435.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,418 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Aqua Metals worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 11,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

