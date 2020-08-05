ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

ArcBest has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcBest to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of ARCB opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $790.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

