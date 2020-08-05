Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ARNC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.69.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
