Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ARCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 40,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,821,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5,495.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

