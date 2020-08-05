Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises about 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Arcosa worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $25,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 114.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 273,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

