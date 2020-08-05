Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 151,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,066. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

